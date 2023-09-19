Julie Gerardi Joins Parse Biosciences As Vice President Of Iness Development

“As demand increases for Parse's single cell sequencing solution in the drug discovery space, we've been bringing on talent that can help leadthrough this next phase of expansion,” noted Parse CEO and co-founder Alex Rosenberg, Ph.D.“Julie has an inherent understanding of this market and the experience and relationships to accelerate our already considerable growth. We're thrilled to have her join us.”

A biochemist by training, Gerardi brings more than 25 years of experience in the drug discovery field to this new role and has led commercial operations in small and large scale organizations, from startups to Fortune 500 companies. She joins Parse from TemLabs, where she served as VP of business development, overseeing commercial operations and build up of their biological modeling and tumor organoid programs.

Previously, she was vice president of global sales and commercial operations - synthetic biology at Telesis Bio, and was also senior director of business development, strategic markets spatial protein analysis - oncology at Definiens, where she was a strategy partner in their integration into AstraZeneca. She studied biochemistry at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville and holds a degree in biotechnology management from Menlo College.

Noted Gerardi, "Evercode enables single cell next-generation sequencing approaches to be applied to millions of cells from hundreds of specimens in a single study, providing the necessary scope and scale to overcome the limitations of traditional single cell sequencing. Parse is poised to usher in the next explosion in NGS and I'm honored and excited to be part of the talented team driving these advancements.”

About Parse Biosciences

Parse Biosciences is a global life sciences company whose mission is to accelerate progress in human health and scientific research. Empowering researchers to perform single cell sequencing with unprecedented scale and ease, its pioneering approach has enabled groundbreaking discoveries in cancer treatment, tissue repair, stem cell therapy, kidney and liver disease, brain development, and the immune system.

With technology developed at The University of Washington by co-founders Alex Rosenberg and Charles Roco, Parse has raised over $50 million in capital and is now used by over 1,000 customers across the world. Its growing portfolio of products includes Evercode Whole Transcriptome, Evercode TCR, Gene Capture, and a data analysis solution.

Parse Biosciences is based in Seattle's vibrant South Lake Union district, where it recently expanded into a new headquarters and state-of-the-art laboratory. To learn more, please visit .

