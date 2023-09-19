GBPD Forecast: Looks Threatened

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
The GBP/USD most recent trading session unfolded on Monday, characterized by an attempt at a rally that ultimately resulted in a retracement, reflecting the overarching market uncertainty. A glance at the chart reveals the currency residing in a precariposition, hinting at a potential descent towards the 1.2350 level, a pivotal point that has previously held significance as substantial support. In the event that this level fails to withstand selling pressure, it opens the door to further declines, with the possibility of heading towards the psychologically important 1.20 level. Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1 Read full review Get Started It's worth emphasizing that a substantial rally doesn't appear to be imminent in the current landscape. Nevertheless, it's imperative to maintain a vigilant eye on any potential breach above the 1.25 level, as such a development could signify a potential reversal for this currency pair. Notably, thedollar enjoys a reputation as a safe-haven currency, and during periods of uncertainty, it tends to lure investors seeking refuge. Moreover, the surge in short-term interest rates has bolstered the appeal of thedollar relative to other currencies.However, all market attention is firmly fixed on the impending interest rate decision, particularly in light of Fed Fund Futures indicating a mere 3% chance of an interest rate hike. This scenario places considerable foon the statements and actions of Jerome Powell, as the Federal Reserve is expected to continue raising rates, driven by the substantial 28% surge in oil prices this year, carrying inflationary implications. Nevertheless, there remains a substantial gap between the Federal Reserve's current position and its ultimate policy goals.Be CautiousShould the 1.23 level yield to selling pressure, it possesses the potential to initiate a cascading downward move, potentially targeting the formidable support level of 1.20. The British pound grapples with subdued performance, largely influenced by the deceleration in the British economy and concerns surrounding a possible recession in the European Union, which significantly impacts the UK's economic outlook.In summary, the British pound finds itself navigating a landscape fraught with uncertainty and fragility, as evidenced by its recent trading behavior on Monday. The 1.2350 level holds critical importance, and any breach could set the stage for further declines. While a substantial rally may not be imminent, a break above 1.25 warrants close scrutiny, given thedollar's staas a safe-haven currency and the evolving interest rate dynamics. Ultimately, external factors, including the economic situation within the European Union, continue to wield substantial influence over the British pound's performance. This underscores the importance of adopting a cautiapproach when navigating this intricate currency landscape.Ready to trade our daily Forex analysis ? We've made this UK forex brokers list for you to check out.
