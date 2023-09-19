AUDD Forecast: Sees Sellers On Rallies

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
The AUD/USD showed signs of an attempted rally during Monday's trading session, but once again, it faced resistance and displayed weakness. In this scenario, the 0.64 level emerges as a pivotal price point, drawing significant attention. The prevailing sentiment leans towards a bearish bias, particularly in what is commonly termed a "risk-off environment." Despite a consolidation phase, the Australian dollar has struggled to shake off its overall negative outlook. Should recently lows from the past few weeks be breached, it could potentially set the stage for a descent towards the 0.6250 level. Conversely, a breakthrough above the 0.65 level might trigger renewed bearish sentiment in that vicinity. Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1 Read full review Get Started Market participants are closely monitoring a double top formation around the 0.6520 level, with its potential breakout potentially propelling the market towards the 0.66 level. However, it's worth noting that the presence of the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average near the double top formation suggests that the market may face significant resistance in that region. The overarching trend will continue to be influenced by overall economic growth and risk appetite, factors that could hinder the Australian dollar's prospects for a sustained rally. Meanwhile, thedollar is expected to maintain its appeal, potentially at the expense of the Australian dollar.The Prevailing Negative Sentiment PersistsThe Australian dollar operates as a gauge of global risk appetite, closely intertwined with commodity markets and global economic growth. Given the current economic landscape, with several major economies teetering on the brink of recession, the Australian dollar seems poised to confront ongoing challenges. While recent Chinese economic data has shown some signs of improvement, it often raises doubts. It's crucial to bear in mind that the Australian dollar's performance is intricately linked not only to global growth but also specifically to Asian growth, given Australia's role as a key supplier of raw materials to the region.In summary, the Australian dollar's attempt at a rally faces obstacles, with the 0.64 level exerting its gravitational pull-on prices. The prevailing negative sentiment persists, amplified by the broader economic environment. A potential breach of recent lows could trigger further bearish momentum, whereas surpassing the 0.65 level might rekindle bearish sentiment in that vicinity. The market remains cautious, with the double top formation and the presence of the 50-Day EMA serving as significant technical factors. The Australian dollar's trajectory hinges on global risk appetite and the performance of Asian economies, factors that continue to mold its outlook.Ready to trade our Forex daily analysis and predictions ? Check out the best forex trading platform Australia worth using.
