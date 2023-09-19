Hanan Ashrawi And Yossi Beilin On What Happened After The Oslo Ards Handshake Podcast

We hear the perspectives of two insiders to the negotiations: Palestinian political and civil society leader, Hanan Ashrawi, and Israeli former deputy foreign minister, Yossi Beilin.

The series is hosted by James Rodgers, reader in international journalism and Amnon Aran, professor of international politics, both at City, University of London in the UK.

In the early 1990s, Hanan Ashrawi was the official spokesperson of a joint Palestinian-Jordanian delegation to the Middle East peace process, taking part in talks between Israel and Arab states initiated by the Americans in Madrid . She tells The Conversation that the declaration of principles negotiated in secret in Oslo came as a surprise to her and other Palestinians taking part in the Madrid talks – and was met with deep scepticism.

The Palestinian negotiators at Oslo were two people from the Palestine Liberation Organization living in exile in Tunis.“They were not prepared,” says Ashrawi.“They saw in this a way out and the signing of the agreement meant they're going home and beginning the process of statehood.” She believes this, combined with a negotiation skills deficit, contributed to the Palestinians signing a“seriously flawed agreement”.

Secretary of State, James Baker, (left) meets with Palestinian leaders including Hanan Ashrawi (far right) in 1991. Associated Press / Alamy Stock Photo

Yossi Beilin was deputy foreign minister in the government of Israeli Labor prime minister, Yitzhak Rabin, and one of the key participants during the secret negotiations in Oslo. He says the signing of the accords was met with widespread support and hope in Israel.“In the beginning, people came with flowers to the soldiers. People really wanted to believe that we made peace with the Palestinians,” he says. However, that made it even more difficult when the violence continued, believes Beilin.

In November 1995, Rabin was assassinated by an Israeli extremist opposed to the peace process. In the subsequent elections the following year, Benjamin Netanyahu, who was opposed to the Oslo accords, was elected prime minister for the first time. Beilin says Rabin's assassination had an“unbelievable” impact on the peace process:“In many ways, the assassination was a big success for the murderer. He wanted to stop it, and he did stop it.”

