Chasing Breakthrough Innovation In A Time Of Uncertainty With Insights From Mckinsey &Pany

TRENTON, N.J., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BioNJ has released the agenda and speaker roster for its Eleventh Annual C-Suite Summit , taking place

Friday, October 6, 2023, at the Bridgewater Marriott.

The C-Suite Summit brings together life sciences executives representing a wide breadth of companies from early to late stage, public and private and revenue and

pre-revenue to discuss the topics impacting C-Suite decision-making in bringing new innovative treatments to market.

"As the policy environment churns and investment in biopharma fluctuates, questions are being raised about the future of innovation for our industry," said BioNJ President and CEO, Debbie Hart. "The C-Suite Summit allows stakeholders to come together for an open conversation on where the greatest opportunities lie and how to best prepare for and shape the next paradigm in life sciences and medical discovery."

The speaker roster, featuring world-class leaders, includes:



Ronald Bartek , Co-Founder, Founding President, Friedreich's Ataxia Research Alliance (FARA)

Julie Bensignor , Senior Vice President, Human Resources, Research & Development, Bristol Myers Squibb

Ariel Berger , Executive Director, Integrated Solutions, Real-World Evidence, Evidera/PPD

Siddhartha Bhattacharya , Partner, Technology Consulting Partner, PWC

Giovanni Caforio, M.D. , Chair & CEO, Bristol Myers Squibb

Tom Cavanaugh , Company Group Chairman, Global Commercial Strategy Organization, The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson

Ambrose Delpino, PharmD,

Head, Market Access Strategy, Oncology, Novartis

Amadou Diarra, Ph.D. , Senior Vice President, Global Policy, Advocacy & Government Affairs, Bristol Myers Squibb & Chair, BioNJ

Deborah Glasser , Head of Vaccines, NA, Sanofi

AnGrant, Ph.D. , Executive Vice President, Business Development, Teva Pharmaceuticals

Debbie Hart , President & CEO, BioNJ

Samit Hirawat, M.D. , Executive Vice President & Chief Medical Officer, Bristol Myers Squibb

Mandeep Kaur, M.D. , Senior Vice President, Global Medical Affairs and Health Outcomes Research, Horizon Therapeutics

Olivier Leclerc , Senior Partner, McKinsey & Company

Adam Lohr , Partner, Life Sciences Senior Analyst, RSM

Michael Margolis , Senior Managing Director, Co-Head, Healthcare Investment Banking, Oppenheimer

Lynn Martin , President, NYSE Group

Jyoti Mehra , Executive Vice President, Human Resources, Gilead

Greg Meyers , Executive Vice President & Chief Digital & Technology Officer, Bristol Myers Squibb

Mark Michelet , Strategic Client Technology Director, Microsoft

Christine Ann Miller , President & CEO, Melinta Therapeutics

Kathy Oates , CHROCommercial, GSK

Anthony Pagano , Chief Financial Officer, Genmab

Mark Pellegrino , Senior Vice President & Chief Information Officer, Insmed

Emilio Rag , Managing Partner, DLA Piper

Martin Rexroad , Chief Culture & Community Officer, PTC Therapeutics

Barbara Ryan , Board Member, Indivior PLC & Senior Advisor, EY

Nisha Subramanian , Partner, McKinsey & Company

Eric Tokat , Co-President & Partner, Centerview Partners Arda Ural, Ph.D. , Americas Industry Market Leader – Life Sciences & Healthcare, Ernst & Young

Topics to be discussed:



State of the Industry

Creating Breakthroughs

Evolving Capital Markets

Navigating the Complex Path Ahead for Life Sciences Financing and M&A

The Next Horizon of Therapeutic Innovation and Patient and Industry Impact

Talent Management in Biopharma

The Transformative Impact of Digital / AI in Biopharma P , an intimate Fireside Chat with Giovanni Caforio, M.D., Chair & CEO, Bristol Myers Squibb, on "The Pace of Innovation"

"From access, regulation and policy to drug pricing and the implications of new technology, our experts will dive into what the industry should be doing ― and how we can work together ― to foster medical innovation and ensure Patient access," added Hart. "We hope all stakeholders will joinfor this very important discussion."

The C-Suite Summit is closed to media. Sponsorship opportunities are still available. Contact Cheri Hennessy at [email protected]

to learn about Sponsorship opportunities.

Thank you to our Sponsors , including ADP, AmiTherapeutics, Bristol Myer Squibb, Cohn Reznick, Crowley Law LLC, DLA Piper, Earnst & Young, Faegre Drinker, Fisher Scientific, Genmab, Herspiegel Consulting, Insmed, Marcum, McKinsey & Company, Mercer & Marsh, Merck & Co., PricewaterhouseCoopers, RSM

and Sanofi.

