Viking M&A Facilitates Successful Handover Of Advanced Refrigeration & Airnditioning LLC

Guided by second-generation owner Mike Jolley, Advanced has consistently set industry standards, demonstrating year-over-year growth in commercial and residential HVAC sectors. As growth trajectories pointed upward, Jolley engaged with Viking M&A to explore potential exit strategies and future growth avenues.

This strategic decision led to an introduction to Dan Tulchin, an accomplished entrepreneur with a rich history in the Home Services and HVAC industries. With previacquisition experiences via Viking M&A and a reputation for fostering business growth, Tulchin emerged as the ideal partner for this venture.

Together, with the expertise of Viking M&A, Jolley and Tulchin navigated the complexities of the acquisition, ensuring a future-focused, mutually beneficial deal. Reflecting on the collaboration, Tulchin remarked, "Viking is very proficient in the lower end of the M&A broker market. They know how to get deals done at this level, which goes a long way in bridging the gap between buyers and sellers. The Viking guys are good at what they do, especially when it comes to the nuance between buyer and seller."

Christian Aunspaugh, Tripp Lawson, and Alan Misale of Viking Mergers advised on the transaction.

About Viking Mergers and Acquisitions

Viking provides exit strategies and M&A services to middle-market business owners. In business since 1996, 50% of Viking's brokers are former business owners. Viking has an 85% close rate within the first seven months of the list date, representing over 800 successful transactions.

SOURCE Viking Mergers & Acquisitions