The Dairy Alliance Celebrates National Farmer's Day

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Hosts Virtual Farm Tours through Adopt A Cow program, Oct. 12 & 26
ATLANTA, GA, USA, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- National Farmer's Day is October 12 and The Dairy Alliance , a leader in the dairy industry in raising awareness about the nutritional advantages of milk, is celebrating with Live Virtual Farm Tours. The tours will take place on Thursday, October 12, 2023 and Thursday, October 26, 2023. The tours are sponsored by The Dairy Alliance through their Adopt a Cow program, which directly connects classrooms with working dairy farms in real time via tours and chats with farmers.
“Farmers are our key partners and play such a vital role for the communities that they serve. We are honored to celebrate them on National Farmer's Day and showcase all the amazing things they do to nourish and support families and individuals throughout the Southeast” said Geri Berdak, Chief Executive Officer at The Dairy Alliance.“The Virtual Farm Tours are a fantastic way for students to gain valuable insight to the operations of area farms and the amount of care that each of these farmers and their teams dedicate to their cows and land to produce the delicimilk we get to enjoy.”
Host farms for the Live Virtual Farm Tours will include Rowlett Milkhouse Creamery in Campbellsburg, KY October 12th and North Carolina A&T University Farm on October 26th. Guests can sign up for the workshop at this link here .
During the virtual tours, students will have the opportunity to see the working dairy farms in real time. They can chat with the farmers all from the convenience of their classrooms or wherever they are located. Through video chat technology, students can peek at barns, cows, milking parlors, and more to learn firsthand how the farms operate. Participants will also be able to submit questions during the event for farmers and dairy experts to answer live.
“Our Adopt a Cow program connects tens of thousands of students annually to area farmers. By making the tours virtual, we are able to engage even more participants while offering a convenient mode for experiencing all the wonders of dairy farms,” said Farrah Newberry, Vice President of Agricultural and Environmental Affairs at The Dairy Alliance.“We are grateful to our farm partners who make this program possible and enrich the lives of students by giving them an interactive look into their farms.”
National Farmer's Day is observed annually on October 12 to honor and pay tribute to farmers, who have dedicated their lives to feed and sustain our nation. Farmers contribute greatly to society by providing a safe, sustainable and secure food supply, offering jobs, and stimulating rural economies.
For more information about The Dairy Alliance, visit or follow them on Facebook or Instagram @TheDairyAlliance.
Kaitlyn Ianiro
Ink Link Marketing
Visiton social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
MENAFN19092023003118003196ID1107100896
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.