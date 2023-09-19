He Resolution Declares September As Children's Emotional Wellness Month

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Resolution author/Assemblywoman Laurie Davies with Mara James at the State Capitol on September 1, 2023
Piggie Bear!
Piggie Bear's Power of Happiness Book
Children's Emotional Wellness Week Program Featured in Select OC Schools It is crucial that the month of September is set apart each year to recognize Children's Emotional Wellness Week to bring attention to the importance of children's mental health and well-being” - ELF Founder and CEO Mara JamesMISSION VIEJO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Extraordinary Lives Foundation (ELF) - a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving children's emotional health and wellness – is the lead organization in proclaiming September as Children's Emotional Wellness Month. Authored by Assemblywoman Laurie Davies and backed by California State Treasurer Fiona Ma, the house resolution was presented by Davies to ELF founder and CEO Mara James at the state capital in Sacramento on September 1, 2023.
As stated in the resolution,“it is crucial that the month of September is set apart each year to recognize Children's Emotional Wellness Week in order to bring attention to the importance of children's mental health and well-being.”
In conjunction with Children's Emotional Wellness Month, ELF is implementing a Children's Emotional Wellness Week in low-income schools throughout Orange County. Empowered by Piggie Bear , the character created by ELF to help improve children's mental and emotional health and wellness in a fun and memorable way, the goal is to teach children as young as 3-5 years old the tools and strategies to help them live happier and healthier lives. The curriculum includes materials in both English and Spanish providing daily emotional health tools and resources including recorded stories, songs, and videos for use in the classroom and by families in their homes.
James said,“I could not be more proud to have our organization tied to the first Children's Emotional Wellness Month. Our end goal is to care for the mental and emotional needs of children and their families and the reason we created Children's Emotional Wellness Week which we hope to grow exponentially in future years.”
About Extraordinary Lives Foundation (ELF)
Founded in 2015, ELF's mission is to improve children's mental health and wellness and support families by providing awareness, educational tools, and resources. They encourage families to recognize symptoms, overcome the mental health stigma and reach out for help. Through prevention, early intervention and holistic treatment, they believe many of the major problems facing today's youth can be transformed within a generation. The nonprofit organization extends healing tools to children in hospitals, foster care facilities, shelters, and military families and provides clinical resources and holistic healing to under-served children with mental health challenges.
For more information, visit .
Barbara Kimler
Barbara Kimler PR
9493159735 ext.
emailhere
Welcome to Children's Emotional Wellness Week
MENAFN19092023003118003196ID1107100893
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.