New Book 'Extra Fo' Provides Empowering Quick Start Guide To Living With Adult ADHD

Written by an adult with ADHD for adults with ADHD,“Extra Focus” offers the compassionate understanding and practical strategies needed to stop struggling and start thriving. Anderson draws from his personal journey of being diagnosed with ADHD as an adult to offer encouragement, motivation, and strategies tailored for ADHD brains. The result is a definitive getting started guide for adults with ADHD, drawing from his sizable following across varisocial media platforms where he shares humorand insightful content about ADHD.

The book takes the reader through the complexities of ADHD, offering the“4 Cs of Motivation” framework to build motivation momentum and tackle toxic productivity. Topics also include developing habits and routines that don't feel like cruel and unusual punishment, managing energy and avoiding ADHD burnout, navigating the“clockless mind” and difficulties with chronic lateness, and memory strategies to stop losing track of tasks and ideas (and car keys). It also covers emotional intensity, success amnesia, imposter syndrome, rejection sensitivity, and shame spirals.

Jessica McCabe, creator/host of How to ADHD, says,“Concise, easy to read, and packed with clever strategies. Jesse's quick start guide is a fantastic place to start for anyone looking to better understand their-or a loved one's-ADHD.”

Dani Donovan, ADHD content creator and author, adds,“Concise information and practical tips, sprinkled with tons of relatable 'ohhhh, it's not just me!' moments. I really wish this guide existed when I first got diagnosed.”

New York Times bestselling author Anna David says,“Packed with strategies, anecdotes and revelations, it's a must-read on the topic.”

“Extra Focus: The Quick Start Guide to Adult ADHD” is scheduled for release on Sept. 19, 2023, and will be available everywhere books are sold, including its official website .

