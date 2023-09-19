Lonza To Stop Producing Modernavid-19 Vaccine

(MENAFN- Swissinfo)vaccine maker Moderna is focusing production of the mRNA agent at fewer sites as demand has declined with the transition from a pandemic to an endemic, the statementExternal link added. Lonza could not initially be reached for comment by the Swiss business news agency AWP.
+ How Lonza became a big player in the production of Covid-19 vaccines Moderna will meet vaccine demand for 2024 and 2025 from its own sites in Norwood, Massachusetts, it said. More capacity will be added starting in 2025 when Moderna's new mRNA production facilities in the UK, Canada and Australia come online, according to the statement.
