Inflation Expected To Exceed Swiss Central Bank Target In 2023

+ Five questions about the price watchdog's inflation warnings

By 2024, however, inflation should fall back to 1.2%, added the OECD, confirming earlier forecasts.

“Monetary policy will have to be tightened again to ensure that inflation returns to its target range,” warned the economists, as the SNB is due to announce its decision on the matter on Thursday. Most experts expect the key interest rate to be raised by a further 25 basis points to 2%, but a pause in the rate hike cannot be ruled out.

Swiss growth prospects were also confirmed, with gross domestic product (GDP) expected to rise by 0.6% in 2023 and 1.2% the following year.