adesso becomes a validator for SWIAT blockchains

Dortmund, 19 September 2023 – adesso is set to make blockchain systems more secure by becoming a validator for the fintech company SWIAT . The partnership will see adesso provide selected blockchain nodes, helping to ensure that incoming function calls within a blockchain are validated and correctly executed according to defined rules and protocols.



Blockchains enable information to be transmitted within a decentralised network without being tampered with or falsified. They are a particularly effective solution when it comes to the secure and immutable transmission of amounts and the registration of ownership rights. The areas in which blockchains can be beneficial include securities, international payment transactions, works of art and real estate. adesso and three other companies will act as validators to increase the trustworthiness and security of SWIAT's blockchain ecosystem, which specialises in digital assets. Aimed at the rapidly growing global digital assets market, SWIAT's network offers a processing standard that already takes into account capital market compliance requirements and aspects relating to the minimum requirements for risk management.



“We are delighted to be able to bring our extensive knowledge of blockchain technologies to bear for SWIAT GmbH,” says Sven Loeckel, Director Banking Solutions at adesso SE.“The trust SWIAT has placed inshows that we are pursuing the right strategy by positioning ourselves as an expert partner in this fast-growing business area and offering our customers innovative and end-to-end advice and solutions.”



“We are very pleased to have gained four respected IT and digital specialists as validators in the shape of adesso, GFT, Sopra Steria and think tank Business Solutions,” says Henning Vollbehr, CEO of SWIAT.“With their support, we will further increase the reliability and decentrality of the SWIAT platform. That way, we will make it even easier for financial institutions to integrate our software solutions for issuing digital assets into their infrastructure.”



adesso pools its blockchain expertise in a dedicated department within the Banking organisational unit. Recently, the company's experts developed a blockchain-based application for the digital processing of promissory note loans. In a joint project, they also built the“funds on chain” platform for registering digital assets and digitalising fund business. Together with WEPEX GmbH, in which adesso holds a 51

% stake, the IT service provider supports varicustomers in projects relating to electronic securities (German Act on Electronic Securities – eWpG) and markets in crypto assets (MiCA).



About SWIAT Founded in 2022, SWIAT is a fintech company headquartered in Frankfurt am Main that develops blockchain software for an open and decentralised financial market infrastructure. As a settlement network, the blockchain-based transaction platform is available to banks and financial institutions and enables them to issue regulated digital assets. SWIAT's mission is to turn its open platform and international network into a settlement standard in this field. The company's shareholders are DekaBank, LBBW, Standard Chartered and the fintech Comyno.





adesso Group With more than 9,000 employees and annual sales of EUR 900.3 million in 2022, adesso Group is one of the largest German IT service providers with outstanding growth opportunities. At its own locations in Germany, other locations in Europe and Turkey as well as at numerlocal customers adesso offers consulting and software development services for optimising core business processes. adesso also offers ready-to-use software products for standard applications. The development of an own, industry-specific product portfolio opens up additional growth and earnings opportunities and is another key element of the adesso strategy. In 2023 and 2020, adesso was awarded the title of the best employer of its size in Germany across all industries. After having already achieved first place among IT employers in 2016, 2018 and 2020, adesso was ranked first again in 2023.





