UP To Hold 15-Day Long Wokshop For Artns In Oct

Lucknow, Sept 19 (KNN) Uttar Pradesh Maati Kala Board will conduct a 15-day workshop for craftsmen and artisans from different villages in and around Lucknow in October, reported TOI.

Special training will be provided in the workshop to traditional clay artisans, who are finding it difficult to scale up their skills to meet the current demands of the market.







The aim is to lend technical support and help in skill upgradation of these craftsmen and artisans.

The eligible candidates have been invited to submit their applications by September 28.

“The tentative date for holding the training has been kept as the first week of October. Once we receive all the applications, we will hold a board meeting and accordingly decide the exact date for the commencement of the training,” said Avdhesh Gautam, assistant development officer, Khadi and Village Industries Board.

Since the loss of daily wages is one of the major challenges faced by the artisans while opting for such training workshops, the board has decided to provide a daily honorarium of Rs 200 along with free-of-cost accommodation and meals during the course of the workshop to each participant.

