Flipkart Opens Application Window For Thirdhort Of Leap Innovationwork

New Delhi, Sept 19 (KNN) Flipkart, a Walmart-owned Indian e-commerce platform, has announced the third cohort of Flipkart Leap Innovation Network under their startup accelerator program.

According to the annoucement, selected startups will get an opportunity to deploy their solutions across Flipkart's customer base and collaborate closely with the e-commerce company's product teams.







Naren Ravula, Vice President and Head of Product Strategy and Flipkart Labs, said,“In the third edition, we are excited to welcome startups to participate in the next cohort as we strive to make substantial advancements in the digital e-commerce realm. Our enthusiasm lies in creating new business models and cultivating the upcoming generation of tech talent to address real-world challenges in India.”

The program is open to startups across the globe, and not just India, with a foon e-commerce technology areas such as user and seller experiences, inventory and supply chain, payments and credit.

The e-commerce company also noted that selected startups would get an opportunity to deploy their solutions, and collaborate closely with product teams at Flipkart and run pilots with varibusiness units within the Walmart owned company.

Ravula also commended the startups that were featured in Flipkart's accelerator's first two cohorts.

“We started the Flipkart Leap Innovation Network to provide startups an opportunity to bring their business propositions to life and to further strengthen our culture of innovation. The program garnered remarkable attention fr0m startups in the first two cohorts, exhibiting immense interest, innovative ideas, and a strong entrepreneurial drive,” he explained.

(KNN Bureau)