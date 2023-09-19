Greenenergybreaks Rrelate Energyrp. (CIPI) Appoints Intry Veteran As VP Of Finance

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Correlate (OTCQB: CIPI) , a growth-oriented distributed energy company, today announced its appointment of Johan Themaat as the vice president of finance, effective Sept. 1, 2023. Themaat brings a wealth of experience in leadership, strategy and finance across the broader energy industry. With a background spanning several prominent companies, including Mission Energy, NGL Energy Partners and the Royal Bank of Scotland, Johan has demonstrated his expertise in leading teams through acquisitions, capital raises and project development ranging from $1 million to over $250 million. His experience across energy infrastructure perfectly aligns with Correlate's commitment to advancing sustainable solutions.“We are thrilled to have Johan join the Correlate Energy team,” said Todd Michaels, CEO of Correlate Energy.“His extensive experience and impressive track record in finance, combined with his deep knowledge of the energy industry, make him the ideal leader for our finance team. Johan's strategic acumen and commitment to clean and affordable energy will be invaluable assets as we continue to drive innovation in the renewable energy sector.”
Correlate is a publicly traded company strategically positioned to capitalize on America's unstoppable trend toward decentralized energy generation. The company employs a three-pronged strategy aimed at creating stockholder value from this multitrillion-dollar trend. First, Correlate seeks to finance, develop and profitably sell localized clean energy solutions and microgrids to industrial, commercial and residential customers. Secondly, Correlate plans to retain ownership of some of these energy systems and thereby realize ongoing, reliable cash flow. Third, Correlate seeks to acquire proven renewable energy companies in order to exponentially grow earnings per share for investors. Correlate's management and board consist of industry experts who, during their careers, have successfully financed, developed and installed over two billion dollars of clean energy projects for their clients. For more information about the company, visit
