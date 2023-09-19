Udstanises 'Clubs Festival'

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) held“Clubs Festival” on camencouraging students to interact and engage with the diverse range of clubs available to them as part of extra-curricular life at the University.
Close to 30 student clubs participated in the event, each with an interactive booth to represent the unique experience they offer to students. UDST clubs span a variety of interests including cybersecurity, animal rescue, art, e-gaming, debating, public speaking and cooking, with students also having the opportunity to start their own clubs to pursue unique interests.
Dr Salem Al-Naemi, president of UDST said:“As students embark on their new academic journey, it is important to remind them that UDST is more than just a place to learn, it's a community of people who want to see them engage in different activities, grow and succeed. Clubs Festival is an opportunity for freshers to explore new interests, enjoy camlife, make new friends, and learn new skills.”
Dr. Christopher Bridges, UDST's vice president, Student Affairs, said, "The clubs provide a bridge between students from different backgrounds and interests and help create a more vibrant and engaged camcommunity. Club management and participation can help students develop their leadership, communication, and teamwork skills. They can also learn about new cultures and perspectives, and make lifelong friends."
A standout feature of the Clubs Festival was the“for students, by students” approach, a philosophy championed by the Student Engagement Department. The approach empowered students to lead their booths, fostering a sense of ownership and providing them with the opportunity to learn from their peers. Students representing clubs at the event were encouraged to compete for awards such as“Best Booth Decoration” which was presented to the“Art Club”, and“Most Engaging Club” presented to“Forever Friends Club.”
