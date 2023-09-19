Godaddy Registry Unveils 2022 .Gay Impact Report, Celebrating Three Years Of LGBTQIA+ Empowerment

The .gay domain extension carved out a vibrant, inclusive space online and helped reshape the digital landscape for LGBTQIA+ communities and their allies. By providing a platform that encourages and amplifies community ideas, businesses and projects, .gay connects users directly to a dynamic queer network.

“GoDaddy's offering of .gay domains empowers the LGBTQIA+ community to establish a secure online presence that fully expresses their unique identities, values and contributions," said Nicolai Bezsonoff, General Manager of GoDaddy Registry. "The .gay domain extension represents a vibrant online hub for celebrating and connecting, promoting a sense of belonging and unity among all. We're proud to carry forward Top Level Design's work with .gay and are eager to continue supporting and growing this community.”

With more than 27,000 domains already registered and a total donation of more than $180,000 to community beneficiaries GLAAD and CenterLink, the .gay domain continues to defy the conventional, blazing a rainbow trail for LGBTQIA+ creators, brands, organizations and thought leaders to thrive online.

“We have been on a journey with .gay for 11 years, and it is a bittersweet moment now that my time managing the .gay domain extension has come to an end,” said Ray King, CEO of Top Level Design.“In 2012, we recognized the opportunity to create a new namespace for LGBTQIA+ communities, complete with industry-first policies that would separate .gay from the staquo. It was a big impossible dream, but thanks to our small but highly committed team, we were able to launch .gay three years ago. I'm so proud of the people in our company who made this happen. The very existence of .gay, and its potential to be a fresh new space to share gay joy and to show support of global communities is enticing. GoDaddy Registry is the right company to take .gay onto its next phase of growth, and we will be rooting them on, every step of the way.”

Earlier this year, GoDaddy CEO Aman Bhutani signed the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion TM pledge, joining a coalition of more than 2,400 CEOs across the U.S. who have committed to advancing diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging in the workplace. The addition of .gay domains to GoDaddy Registry is just the latest in a long line of efforts to celebrate and support diverse communities.

“Partnering with .gay helpsproudly contribute to the visibility and empowerment of the community with the goal of fostering representation and inclusion that enables LGBTQIA+ success, inspiration and confidence,” said Kristy Lilas, Vice President of Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging at GoDaddy.“We recognize that .gay is more than just a domain extension – it's a powerful investment in equity for all LGBTQIA+ people.”

View and download the full 2022 .gay Impact Report here .

Learn more about diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging at GoDaddy, here .