Medtronic LABS Unveilsmitment To Scale Tech-Enabled Healthcare At Clinton Global Initiative 2023 Meeting

The Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) brings together established and emerging global leaders to create and implement solutions to the world's most pressing challenges by making a CGI Commitment to Action. Our commitment will form a consortium that brings together cross-sector partners to scale community-based, tech-enabled solutions for underserved patients, families, and communities across the world.

Partnerships with health systems, governments, innovators, and donors are part of our DNA – and the key to driving sustainable system-level transformation. This unique multi-sector consortium will expand on this model.

The commitment expands on our track record of cutting-edge innovation in digital health and provides a unique opportunity to leverage the power of cross sector collaboration to accelerate scale.

By integrating partnerships with health systems strengthening and digital technology, we have screened over 1 million people, enrolled nearly 200,000 in data-driven care, and improved clinical outcomes for almost 100,000 patients.

We recently announced that our digital health platform SPICE is now one of the first open-source digital platforms designed to support a new era of data driven community healthcare delivery.

“Our goal is to drive measurable health outcomes, and technology designed with patients and communities at the center can transform community health,” said Chief Strategy and Product Officer, Anne Stake.

Forming a consortium is more important than ever as access to quality healthcare for underserved populations in low- and middle-income countries remains a challenge.

“Transformative change doesn't happen in a vacuum,” said President of Medtronic LABS, Ruchika Singhal.“That's why we are excited to welcome new partners into the consortium.”

Click here to find out how you can be a part of global healthcare transformation.