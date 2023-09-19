Unclaimed Gold Worth ₹1 Crore Rvered At Chennai Airport

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Massive amount of gold worth ₹1 crore was recovered at Chennai airport on Tuesday. The Central Industry Security Force (CISF) recovered 2 kg of unclaimed gold left at the airport.The metal was found unclaimd at the International Arrival area, officials told PTI. They are currently investigating the matter to find about the owner of the metal.
MENAFN19092023007365015876ID1107100762
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.