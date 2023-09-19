Anantnag Eunter Ends After 7 Days, Letmander Uzair Khan Among Two Terrorists Killed

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Anantnag encounter: LeT commander Uzair Khan is among two terrorists killed in Anantnag, J-K Police ADGP Vijay Kumar informed on Tuesday. The success for the security forces came on the 7th day of the operation as the highly-skilled terrorists were hiding in dense jungles of Anantnag and killed 4 security forces personnel on 13 September.\"The search operation will continue as many areas are still left...We would appeal to the public to not go there...We had the information about 2-3 terrorists. It's possible that we find the third body somewhere that's why we will complete the search operation. We found the body of the LeT Commander and retrieved it, we could also spot another body...We're looking for the third body,\" J-K Police ADGP said.The senior officer said that the gunfight that started in Anantnag on Wednesday is over, but the security forces will continue the search operations in the area. \"There is a huge area that remains to be searched. There can be a lot of unexploded shells which will be recovered and destroyed. We appeal to the people not to go to the area,\" he added.Vijay Kumar said that the security forces had information about 2 to 3 terrorists in the area. \"There is a possibility that the third dead body may be somewhere. It will be known after the search is complete,\" Kumar said.4 officers killed
In the encounter, 2 senior officers, 1 jawan of the Indian Army and 1 officer of Jammu and Kashmir Police were killed. As per the officials, the commander of Quick Response Team (QRT) of Rashtriya Rifles Colonel Manpreet Singh, company commander Major Ashish Dhonak, and DSP Humayun Bhat were killed in the action on Wednesday.Sepoy Pradeep Singh had been missing since Wednesday and his body was also recovered on Monday, the officials said.(With inputs from PTI)
