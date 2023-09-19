Anand Mahindra Wishes Everyone On Ganesh Chaturthi,Ys Bappa Reminds Life Is A Thing Of Joy

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Wishing everyone on the occassion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Anand Mahindra, chairman of the Mahindra group, on Tuesday said that the most wonderful thing about our pantheon of deities is that it includes a playful God like Ganesha.Lord Ganesha remindsthat life is a thing of joy, he also said.In a post on X,Anand Mahindra wrote:“The most wonderful thing about our pantheon of deities is that it includes a playful God like Ganeshji. We need him to remindthat life is a thing of joy... Ganpati Bappa Morya! A very#HappyGaneshChaturthi to you all...”
Ganeshotsav, the festival of Lord Ganesha is being celebrated across the country.
The ten-day-long celebration of holy festival Ganesh Chaturthi began on Tuesday.On Tuesday morning, an 'Aarti' was performed at Shri Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai as the Ganeshotsava celebrations began.
Taking to X, PM Modi wrote,“Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to the countrymen! Ganpati Bappa Morya!”
In another X post, he wrote,“Greetings to my family members across the country on Ganesh Chaturthi. May this holy festival associated with the worship of Vighnaharta-Vinayak bring good luck, success and prosperity in the lives of all of you. Ganpati Bappa Morya!”Union home minister Amit Shah also took to X and extended greetings on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.“Heartfelt greetings to all the countrymen on the holy festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. I pray to 'Vighnaharta- Shri Ganpati Bappa' for your good luck.”Several corporate leaders and Bollywood celebrities also extended their greetings to the people on the occasion of
Ganesh Chaturthi.
Across the country, devotees are waiting for arrival of the Gajanana and taking part in the festive gala.Markets and streets are bustling with people from all walks of life to make last-minute purchases for the festival.Mumbai's famLalbaugcha Raja's first look was unveiled on September 16 evening, days ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.(With inputs from agencies)
