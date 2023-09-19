Canada Worked Closely With On Allegations Of Indian Link To Khalistani Terrorist's Killing: Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "India-Canada row: Canada worked closely with theon the intelligence which pointed towards \"agents of the Indian government\" in the killing of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, news agency Reuters quoted Canadian government source on Tuesday. This comes a day after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said intelligence agencies were actively pursuing credible allegations linking India with the shooting.\"We've been working with thevery closely including on the public disclosure yesterday,\" the source said. The evidence in Canada's possession would be shared \"in due course\", said the official who did not give a name due to the sensitivity of the information.India-Canada News LIVE UpdatesThe agency also mentioned a second source who said that Canada's decision to hit the pause button on the trade deal and delay of the trade missions were due to the concerns around India's possible role in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjarexpressed concerns on the allegations
