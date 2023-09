The Vaccine War: Sudha Murthy Says “India Can Do It” After Seeing Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’S Film

Sudha Murthy, an iconic figure known for her social work and inspirational writings, took the stage at the event to express her admiration for 'The Vaccine War.' She emphasized the film's relevance and its potential to inspire millions. In a heartfelt moment, Murthy stated, "Behind every successful woman is an understanding man." This statement was directed towards the makers of the film, highlighting the power of unity and collaboration.

Furthermore, Sudha Murthy, visibly moved by the film's content and message, shared her optimism. She passionately exclaimed, "India can do it!" Her emotional response echoed the film's core message of resilience and determination in the face of adversity. As 'The Vaccine War' gears up for its release, the film has not only become a testament to India's indomitable spirit but also a beacon of hope and unity in the ongoing global battle against the pandemic. With the film's promotions now underway, anticipation is mounting, and audiences across the nation are eagerly awaiting its release.

'The Vaccine War' will feature Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar, Sapthami Gowda, and Pallavi Joshi as lead characters. Produced by Pallavi Joshi and I Am Buddha, the film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on 28 September 2023. People's lives have been made happier by Ganesh Chaturthi, and these performers' commitment to participating in the festivities demonstrates their strong ties to their culture.