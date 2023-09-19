Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Salman Khan's Family Members Arpita, Alvira, Salma Bring Bappa Idol Home

Salman's sisters Arpita Khan and Alvira Agnihotri, as well as his mother Salma Khan, were sighted at their Bandra home on the auspiciday. They worshipped a Ganpati idol. Arpita and Alvira both wore traditional Salvar kurtas; Arpita wore a bright pink striped Kurta, while producer and fashion designer Alvira wore a white Kurta.



On Tuesday, September 19, Ajay Devgn posted a video on his Instagram account in which he asks Lord Ganesh for blessings.

He wore a blue and white checkered shirt. The caption read,“Dukh Harta, Sukh Karta, Buddhi Vidhata. Not only this day, may every day begins with Bappa's blessings. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all (folded hand emoji). Ganpati Bappa Moreya!!"

Akshay Kumar took to Twitter and wrote, "As we welcome Lord Ganesha in our homes and hearts today, may He remove all obstacles and fill our lives with joy and prosperity. Ganpati Bappa Morya! Wish you all a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi (folded hand emoji)”

Sidharth Malhotra took to Instagram stories to greet his admirers Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. Shilpa Shetty, meanwhile, posted a photo of herself with folded hands next to a Ganesh idol.



Suneil Shetty, on the other hand, tweeted:“May the arrival of Ganpati Bappa bring happiness, prosperity, and wisdom into our lives. Wishing everyone a joyand blessed Ganesh Chaturthi!” Other celebrities including Sanjay Dutt, Kartik Aaryan, Anushka Sharma and Neil Nitin Mukesh also wished their fans on Ganesh Chaturthi.