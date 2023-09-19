STEPPING UP ORTHOPEDIC CARE: DR. MAYBELLE MANINGAT, DPM JOINS ORTHOPEDIC POWERHE, ALLIANCE ORTHOPEDICS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Randolph Treatment Room
Alliance Orthopedics, a leading provider of orthopedic care in New Jersey, announces the addition of Maybelle Maningat, DPM. Together with the Alliance Orthopedics team, we're stepping up orthopedic care and making a positive impact on our patients' lives.” - Dr. May ManingatRANDOLPH, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Alliance Orthopedics , a leading provider of orthopedic care in New Jersey, announces the addition of Maybelle Maningat, DPM, an accomplished board certified foot and ankle surgeon who brings a wealth of experience and innovative techniques to the rapidly expanding practice. Dr. Maningat's unique approach to holistic patient care and innovative techniques will help serve patients treating in the practice's Fair Lawn, Bloomfield, and new Randolph locations.
A former competitive dancer turned dedicated runner, Dr. Maningat has an innate understanding of the complexities of the human foot and ankle. This background, combined with her extensive medical training, fuels her commitment to treating her patients as a whole– focusing on treating the root cause of an issue rather than merely masking the symptoms.
With extensive experience in the realm of foot and ankle care, Dr. Maningat specializes in procedures like Minimally Invasive Bunionectomy with pinhole incisions and Lapiplasty, a 3D correction surgery for patients with bunions in 3 planes and hypermobility in the 1st metatarsal. Furthermore, her commitment to patient care extends well beyond the operating room, as she frequently collaborates closely with physical therapists to provide gait analysis and training, custom-fit orthotic inserts and shoe recommendations.
"Dr. May," as her patients fondly refer to her, is fluent in conversational Spanish and has a solid understanding of Filipino, further enabling her to connect with a diverse patient population to treat a variety of conditions ranging from sports injuries, foot deformity and trauma to high arches, flat feet, toe walking and more.
As a forward-thinking practitioner, Dr. Maningat is excited to extend her services to the Fair Lawn, Bloomfield, and Randolph areas. She is eager to engage with local schools, physicians, and the community to provide expert insights into foot and ankle health and raise awareness about the importance of proper care.
To schedule an appointment or for more information please visit allianceorthoor call 877-532-7837. Alliance Orthopedics is a multidisciplinary orthopedics clinic with highly trained and experienced orthopedic surgeons, sports medicine physicians, chiropractors, physical therapists, occupational therapists and more.
Alexa Spanvill
Alliance Orthopedics
+1 877-532-7837
emailhere
Visiton social media:
Instagram
MENAFN19092023003118003196ID1107100705
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.