Revisiting Yuvraj Singh's Monumental 'Six Sixes' In One Over On Its 16Th Anniversary - WATCH

What made this over truly remarkable was the sheer variety of shots Yuvraj employed, sending the ball in all directions - over mid-wicket, backward square-leg, deep extra cover, and long on. Notably, Yuvraj reached his half-century in a mere 12 balls, a record that still stands as the fastest half-century by any batter across any format of cricket.

This extraordinary innings proved to be a game-changer for the young Indian squad, captained by MS Dhoni, who eventually triumphed over England, Australia, and arch-rivals Pakistan to claim the T20 World Cup title.

Also Read:

IND vs ODI Series 2023: Sanju Samson's cryptic post after snub sparks massive fan reaction

Also Read:

Ravichandran Ashwin returns to India squad for Australia ODIs; KL Rahul to lead the team in first two games