Several Hospitalised After Eating Shawarma In Tamil Nadu; 14-Year-Old Dies

Uma said that the students who had eaten at the shop had complained of vomiting, dizziness, and diarrhoea among other symptoms and had been sent to the Government Medical College Hospital. She added they received information on Monday morning that a 14-year-old girl had died.

The restaurant was raided by authorities immediately, and three men

were taken into custody along with food samples. As a result of people getting sick after consuming grilled chicken, tandoori chicken, or shawarma, a food safety team also tracked the source of the chicken.

Uma said that she and representatives of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) had visited the restaurant on Sunday to examine and seal it. Authorities destroyed raw materials, marinated chicken, and other things from the shop during the examination.

Officials report that 21 adults and three children have been admitted to Namakkal Government Medical College and Hospital, three to Maharaja Specialty Hospital, four to Thangam Hospital, and one to Kannagi Hospital.