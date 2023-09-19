Stay Connected: PM Modi Joins Whatsapp Channels For Direct Interaction

This move is expected to enhance the accessibility and engagement between the Prime Minister and the citizens of India.

Earlier on Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a significant step towards enhancing direct communication with the public. CM Adityanath's team introduced a WhatsApp channel named "Chief Minister's Office, Uttar Pradesh," aimed at fostering seamless communication between the common citizens and the Chief Minister's Office.

This initiative enables people to conveniently convey their thoughts and concerns to the CM's office, as highlighted in an official government statement released on Saturday.

How to join a Channel on WhatsApp:

WhatsApp's latest Channels feature is a great way to stay updated with your favorite content providers. If you've updated your messaging app and want to join a channel on WhatsApp, here's a step-by-step guide:

1. Open WhatsApp and navigate to the Updates tab.

2. At the bottom of the screen, you'll find the option to "Find Channels." Tap on it.

3. A list of available channels will appear. You can either tap the picon next to a channel to follow it or use the search icon in the top right corner of your screen to manually search for the desired channel.





