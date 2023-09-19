Women's Reservation Bill 2023: Kangana Ranaut Attends Parliament As A Special Invitee

In photos circulating on social media, Kangana was seen elegantly clad in an off-white saree with loosely tied hair, complemented by black sunglasses and a handbag. Known for her active presence on social media platforms, Kangana frequently shares her views and opinions on varipolitical matters.

Regarding the Women's Reservation Bill, Kangana commended the idea, attributing it to the thoughtfulness of Prime Minister Modi's government in advancing women's upliftment. She celebrated the bill's approval as a transformative moment, stating, "This is the time of the girl child (no more female foeticide), this is the time of young women (no more relying on men for safety and security), this is the time of middle-aged women (no more being undervalued and unwanted), and this is the time of elderly women (the world needs your wisdom and experience, your time has come). Welcome to the new world. Welcome to the Bharat of our dreams."

On the professional front, Kangana's recent work includes her appearance in "Dhaakad" and a cameo role in "Tiku Weds Sheru," which she also produced. Her upcoming projects include "Chandramukhi 2," set to release on September 28, 2023, and "Emergency," where she stars alongside Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, and Milind Soman in pivotal roles. Kangana will also play the role of an Air Force pilot in the movie "Tejas".

