Kerala Set To Organise Week-Long Celebration "Keraleeyam" On Occasion Of Statehood Day

The motto of this grand event is to highlight the remarkable achievements and awards that have shaped Kerala's history. The celebration that will be organised in the capital city Thiruvananthapuram, is expected to to be a memorable spectacle for both residents and visitors.

Special programs will be organized from Kowdiar to East Fort in Thiruvananthapuram. The main attraction of the event will be a series of seminars conducted by renowned professors, experts, and individuals from varidepartments, shedding light on Kerala's illustrijourney. 25 seminars and 10 exhibitions will be lined up over five days including book fair and flower shows.

Food lovers can rejoice as a Food Fest is also on the agenda, offering a taste of Kerala's culinary diversity. City of Trivandrum will come alive with vibrant colors and dazzling lights, adding to the festive spirit.

Furthermore, a Book Fair will be conducted at Kerala Legislative Assembly, which will attract literature aficionados, promoting a love for reading and learning.

Organisers will invite people from all parts of India to be a part of this grand celebration. By showcasing the cultural, historical, and artistic richness of Kerala, the program aims to boost tourism and foster a sense of pride among the people.

It is hoped that "Keraleeyam " will become an annual tradition, uniting people in the celebration of Kerala's heritage and achievements. As the program unfolds, it promises to be a week filled with enlightenment, entertainment, and a deeper appreciation for the remarkable state of Kerala.