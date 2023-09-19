EQUINOX STRATEGY PARTNERS NAMED BEST OF THE LEGAL INTELLIGENCER 2023 FOR INESS DEVELOPMENTACHING

The accolade underscores the firm's commitment to excellence, innovative solutions, and data-driven results. Utilizing a multifaceted approach that blends in-person instruction with virtual collaboration, Equinox Strategy Partners' customized programs have been pivotal in achieving a 20% average annual growth rate for professionals participating in their Advanced Business Development programs. The firm boasts an impressive portfolio, advising in 27 specialty practice areas and individually coaching more than 1,240 professionals.

"This recognition from a publication as revered as The Legal Intelligencer is both humbling and invigorating," says Jonathan Fitzgarrald , Managing Partner. "It underscores the tangible, measurable impact we're making in the industry. As someone once said, 'Success usually comes to those who are too busy to be looking for it.' We're too busy delivering unparalleled results for our clients to seek out awards, but it sure is gratifying when one finds us."

Lana Manganiello , Managing Director at Equinox Strategy Partners, added, "The acknowledgment is a testimony to the sustained effectiveness of our business development, career and relationship development strategies. It is an honor to serve a clientele that spans the broad spectrum of the legal profession, and this award serves as an affirmation of the value of our services and the trust that our clients place in us."

Equinox Strategy Partners

provides service professionals in law, accounting and business management firms with strategies for growth. With offices in Los Angeles , San Diego and in New York City, their professionals provide firms nationwide with strategies for driving revenue and boosting market visibility. For more information, visit: EquinoxStrategy.com.

