Nimnext Featured In The Federal Reserve's Fednow® Service Provider Showcase

Nimbusnext is proud to be featured in the Federal Reserve's FedNow Service Provider Showcase, an online resource designed to connect financial institutions looking to adopt and innovate upon the FedNow Service with service providers offering instant payment solutions.
“We're thrilled to be part of the FedNow Service Provider Showcase and look forward to helping other organizations implement instant payments,” said Swarraj Kulkarni, CEO, Nimbusnext.“With our solutions, financial institutions and businesses will be able to access the speed, convenience, and other benefits the FedNow Service provides which is launched in July 2023.”
Nimbusnext plans to offer the following instant payment services to organizations that are adopting the FedNow Service:
1. BlitzzPay solutions suite for the FedNow® Service that includes:
a. BlitzzPay API to build different ISO 20022 messages for the FedNow® Service by using APIs and SDK. APIs include functionality for message creation, configuration, validation, and more.
b. BlitzzPay Simulator for simulation of the run-time message flow scenarios for the FedNow® Service, message creation in ISO 20022 format, configuration and validation of business rules, message validation against the XSD schema, bulk message validation, reports, and more.
c. BlitzzPay Analytics is a reference Architecture, data model, and visualization element library that helps accelerate the implementation and customization of payment data analytics in the Financial Institution's environment and in their context.
2. Along with the BlitzzPay suite, Nimbusnext also provides the following customized services:
a. Payment ecosystem Modernization - Applications, Databases, and integration infrastructure modernization on Microsoft Azure.
b. Innovative payment application development - Cloud-native Applications development using microservices, API, DevOps, and containers on Azure.
c. Payment Data Analytics and AI/ML - Build and modernize data ecosystems, and drive payment data analytics for extracting meaningful insights. Build Data and AI/ML projects for driving revenue streams and improving cost efficiencies.
To learn more, visit Nimbusnext's profile in the FedNow Service Provider Showcase (Off-site) on FedNowExplorer(Off-site).
About Nimbusnext
Nimbusnext is fully committed to providing unparalleled AI and cloud-native services within the Banking and Financial Services and Industrial Automation sectors. Our strategic fois to empower clients to attain exceptional business success through innovative, secure, and cost-effective solutions on Microsoft Azure. Nimbusnext's strategic foon Azure-based solutions for the Payment industry accelerates time-to-production and upholds consistent, high-quality deliverables, leveraging a rich portfolio of proven solution assets. We proudly hold membership in 'Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub' and are honored participants in NVIDIA's Inception Program, affirming our dedication to innovation and industry leadership.
For additional details, we encourage you to explore the Nimbusnext website ( ) and the dedicated BlitzzPay suite website ( ) specifically designed for the FedNow Service. You can also explore our FedNow Service Provider Showcase Profile to uncover our extensive array of solutions and services for the FedNow service.
About the FedNow Service
The Federal Reserve Banks are developing the FedNow Service to facilitate nationwide reach of instant payment services by financial institutions - regardless of size or geographic location - around the clock, every day of the year.
Through financial institutions participating in the FedNow Service, businesses and individuals will be able to send and receive instant payments at any time of day, and recipients will have full access to funds immediately, giving them greater flexibility to manage their money and make time-sensitive payments. Access will be provided through the Federal Reserve's FedLine® network, which serves more than 10,000 financial institutions directly or through their agents. For more information, visit FedNowExplorer.org.
"FedNow" is a service mark of the Federal Reserve Banks. A list of marks related to financial services products that are offered to financial institutions by the Federal Reserve Banks is available at FRBservices.org.
