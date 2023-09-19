Uplink Studios Named A 2023 Esports & Gaming Tempest Awards Finalist

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Uplink named 2023 Tempest Awards Finalist for Best Charity or Social Good Initiative
PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Uplink Studios , pioneers of community-based esports for every generation, has been named a Finalist for the 2023 Esports & Gaming Tempest Awards in the Best Charity or Social Good Initiative. This is Uplink's first nomination for the prestigiaward and is yet another validation of the company's mission to not only make better gamers, but better humans through its virtugaming model.
“We are honored to be name as a finalist for the 2023 Tempest Awards for Best Charity or Social Good Initiative,” says Derek Rodner, CEO & co-founder of Uplink Studios.“This recognition is only possible because of our community of gamers and their families."
The Tempest Awards acknowledges the esports industry's most innovative companies and executives, with categories that span production, talent, and technology. Judged by key members of the esports community, these awards serve as top honors for the brands, the teams, the leagues, the players and the business leaders driving the competitive gaming industry, globally.
Uplink Studios is honored to be nominated alongside titans of the industry including: The State Farm Gamerhood Challenge 2023, The Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) Bowl Presented by USAA, Level Up University, and MTA Gaming. The winners will be announced on October 23, 2023 at the Esports & Gaming Tempest Awards Ceremony at the HyperX Arena in Las Vegas.
ABOUT UPLINK STUDIOS
Uplink Studios, headquartered in Glenmoore, PA is a physical network of community esports training centers and entertainment arenas coupled with a proprietary digital platform designed to enable players of all ages to train and compete in a professional environment that focuses on building better gamers and better humans through our virtugaming model. Uplink Studios is a STEMAccredited Educational Experience .
