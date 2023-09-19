Galactic Civilizations IV: Supernova Edition Launches October 19

PLYMOUTH, Mich., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Stardock announced the release date of Galactic Civilizations IV: Supernova Edition, the latest entry in its award-winning space turn-based strategy game will be October 19, 2023 and will coincide with Stardock's 30-year anniversary.

Currently in Early access on the Steam and Epic Store, the game is currently available for purchase at a discount over the final release price.

Beginning shortly after humanity has discovered father-than-light travel, Galactic Civilizations puts the player in the role of leader of a united world looking to expand their civilization into the galaxy.

As leader, you must decide what technologies your scientists foon, what policies your government enacts and what your foreign policy with alien species will be.

Galactic Civilizations IV: Supernova Edition on Steam is the integration of the Epic version of Galactic Civilizations IV with the Supernova Expansion pack, currently in development.

"Supernova is, by far, the biggest expansion Stardock has ever made," said Brad Wardell, founder of Stardock who returned to the design chair for Supernova.

"It doesn't just add a lot of new content but transforms the gameplay in ways not seen in a 4X game before."

Amongst the new innovations in Supernova is AlienGPT, a technology that allows players to describe their own custom civilization and then uses generative AI to create it. Other new features include the Civilization Vault, Cultural Progression, a story-driven campaign, several new canon alien civilizations, a new starship designer, a new battle system and much more.

About Stardock:

Stardock is a developer and publisher of games and desktop software incorporated in 1993 by nationally recognized technology expert Brad Wardell.

Its games include Sins of a Solar Empire, Galactic Civilizations, Offworld Trading Company, and Ashes of the Singularity.

