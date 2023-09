Eric Wittman Appointed As CEO Of V

Flory and Lutze, the visionary co-founders of VSCO, embarked on a journey over twelve years ago to create a platform for creators, by creators. Today, Vboasts a vibrant global community comprising over 200 million creators worldwide. As the needs of this diverse community evolve, Vis taking a significant step forward by promoting Eric Wittman to lead the organization as CEO.

Eric Wittman's wealth of experience leading companies and growing new categories will further accelerate VSCO's ability to adapt to creators' ever-changing needs and expectations today.

Wittman has spent the past two years as President of VSCO. He brings three decades of executive and operational leadership to Vand has worked across the creative and technology space, having been the COO at Figma, general manager at Atlassian, CEO of a music tech company Songbird, and holding senior positions at Adobe.

The timing of this transition aligns with VSCO's robust growth and expansion of its product offerings, in line with its ambitifive-year vision.

“There has never been a better and more challenging time to be a creator today and with continued transformation ahead for the creator economy, we could not be more thrilled to have Eric Wittman leading Vas CEO,” said Joel Flory, co-founder and executive chairman of VSCO.“As part of our plan put in motion five years ago, we're thrilled to be making this transition from a position of strength and honored to continue building for the next generation of creators under Eric's leadership.”

“I am honored to lead Vand build on its legacy of empowering creators,” said Wittman.“Together with the incredible team at VSCO, we will continue to build new creative products, further enrich our thriving creator community, and surface ways to help creators make a living from their skills and work."

Vlooks forward to this exciting new chapter and the opportunities it will bring to serve its community of creators better.

