Ubisoft's The Crewtm Motorfest On The Road To Success With Biggest Ever Franchise Launch

Highest Reviewed Franchise Entry and Strong Reception from Players

PARIS – September 1 9 th , 2023 – Today, Ubisoft ® announced strong early momentum for The CrewTM Motorfest, the brand-new open world driving experience of The Crew franchise. The game is the highest rated title in the franchise and had the best first week for the franchise in terms of total unit sell through, overall consumer spend, and season pass adoption rate.

The Crew Motorfest has been received positively by critics and players alike, delivering on its promise of breathtaking Hawaiian scenery and graphic fidelity, improved vehicle handling, and an ode to car culture through the Playlist system. The Crew 2 community have already embraced the new oand have taken advantage of the 'Collection Import' feature, with more than 42 million vehicles imported from The Crew 2 to The Crew Motorfest.

“We are thrilled by the enthusiastic response which has broken all franchise records, and we want to thank our community for their incredible support,” said Ahmed Boukhelifa, Managing Director, Ubisoft Ivory Tower.“Launch is only the beginning: we have planned regular updates with new themes and experiences, and very strong post-launch support with a mix of free and paid content, for a long time to come.”

More than 40 million players have joined the franchise since 2014, breaking monthly average users records in July of this year, more than five years after The Crew 2 launch. Ubisoft Ivory Tower, the studio behind The Crew franchise, has proven its ability to deliver high-quality content in the long term, and has prioritized players' feedback from playtests throughout the development.

The game is now available on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, as well as Windows PC through the Epic Games Store and the Ubisoft Store. Players can also play the Ultimate Edition of the game with a Ubisoft+ subscription, on Xbox, Amazon Luna1 and PC via Ubisoft Connect.

For the latest news on The Crew Motorfest, please visit To order, visit store.ubisoft.