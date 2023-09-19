Americhem Unveils Next-Generation Softness Additive Masterbatches

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Figure 1: The graph provides a comprehensive overview of the thermal stability, pricing, and tactile softness characteristics of Americhem's mBraceTM softness additive masterbatches', enabling customers to make informed choices for their specific needs.
Nonwoven fiber rolls
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OHIO, USA, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Americhem , a global leader in custom color, functional additives, and performance technologies for synthetic fibers, is thrilled to introduce its latest innovation: the next generation of masterbatch products under the mBraceTM softness technology platform. These cutting-edge products have been diligently developed to address the dynamic demands of today's market. To meet rising consumer demand for enhanced softness in nonwoven products and to establish a new benchmark for a superior tactile experience that consumers desire, the mBraceTM product line, featuring groundbreaking technology, was meticulously designed by incorporating a proprietary blend of additives to provide an outstanding user experience. This new line of products is also engineered for efficient processing and produces minimal volatiles during processing. These additive masterbatches deliver a personalized tactile experience that can be created to align with consumer preferences and application needs.
A New Era of Softness
These next generation mBraceTM softness additive masterbatches are multifaceted and represent a significant advancement over existing offerings. The new line features enhanced haptics, offering a wide range of textures that include silky, super silky, cottony, and slick sensations. This achievement delivers the perfect balance between drape and stiffness, providing a silky texture, enhancing smoothness, promoting dryness and coolness, and imparting a cotton-like feel. Americhem's commitment to innovation ensures that customers can precisely tailor the softness attributes tailoring to the desired coefficient of friction in their end products. Moreover, these masterbatches offer a cost effective solution, with reduced volatility and enhanced thermal stability at high processing temperatures of ≥ 300oC, outperforming traditional slip agents commonly used in the industry (See Figure 1). This leads to improved processing efficiency by avoiding plate-out-related issues and ensures preservation of the active ingredient throughout the manufacturing process.
Innovation Driven by Market Trends
Consumer preferences are evolving rapidly, and Americhem's innovative product line empowers customers to meet these changes. Backed by research to meet a growing desire for different levels of softness, Americhem's technologies seamlessly integrate with other functionalities to enhance fabric performance. Whether pairing softness with hydrophilic/antistatic properties, integrating antimicrobial attributes for odor resistance, or offering hydrophobic capabilities for moisture repellency, the mBraceTM product line can be customized to meet your needs.
ContinuInnovation/Next Gen Product Development
Americhem is firm in its dedication to staying at the forefront of innovation. The company is actively investing in next-generation products and technology development to ensure that their soft solutions consistently align with shifting market trends and ever-changing consumer preferences. Relentless foon research and development is a testament to their commitment to meeting dynamic needs enabling manufacturers to create products that align with end user expectations and requirements.
Sustainability at the Core
Americhem's products and innovative solutions promote sustainable growth practices in the plastic industry. Their formulations are designed to minimize environmental impacts, incorporating bio-sourced materials, and contributing to a reduced carbon footprint. Furthermore, the company is actively engaged in developing end-of-life solutions to ensure products are environmentally responsible throughout their lifecycle.
Why Americhem
What truly sets Americhem apart is their commitment to quality, innovation, sustainability, and customer satisfaction. With decades of experience and a continucommitment to pioneering research and sustainable practices, they have become a trusted and preferred partner for companies seeking to distinguish their products in the market.
The company's global footprint includes seven manufacturing sites in the United States, as well as locations in Europe, and Asia. Each location is equipped with production, technical, and operational capabilities. Americhem takes pride in offering a diverse range of products and addressing varimaterial requirements, covering nearly all polymer systems. Americhem can provide fully customizable solutions through flexible assets and strategic raw material sourcing partnerships.
Americhem also maintains a competitive cost structure, ensuring value for their customers. Products undergo comprehensive vetting using internal pilot capabilities, effectively reducing your initial and long-term costs. With a strong emphasis on rapid response to customer needs and a robust prototyping capability, Americhem acts as a dependable partner, offering "Global Reach. Regional Focus". Their pledge to deliver superior product consistency remains steadfast, ensuring the same high-quality results every time. Furthermore, the company facilitates the seamless transfer of product solutions for multi-regional and global customers, allowing them to meet their needs for the same product technology across different regions. All mBraceTM products offered in Europe are REACH compliant and can be provided in a variety of packaging options.
Americhem's new mBraceTM softness additive masterbatches mark a significant stride in meeting the demands of today's consumers and the expectations of the future in a rapidly changing market.
About Americhem
Americhem is an innovative, technology-driven leader in the global polymer industry. Its foundation is built around delivering Performance, Solutions and Trust through close collaboration with customers. All of the company's products are backed by complete technical support that ensures quality, reliability, and value. Americhem operates 10 manufacturing plants and maintains sales offices throughout the world.
Contact:
Sophie Zhou-Director, Strategic Marketing and Marketing Comm
Americhem
+1 888-337-3226
