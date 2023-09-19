FOMAT Medical Research And AAIM GROUP Are Partnering For Health Research In Southern California

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
FOMAT Medical Research Partners with AAIM GROUP
Collaboration Expands Research Capabilities and Fosters Innovation in Key Therapeutic Areas, Offering Unique Opportunities for Sponsors and Patients
OXNARD, CALIFORNIA, ESTADOS UNIDOS, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- FOMAT Medical Research, California's leading research site network, is pleased to announce its partnership with AAIM GROUP (Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology Medical Group), a rapidly expanding practice group specializing in immunology, asthma, allergy, and dermatology care. This strategic collaboration signifies a significant advancement in research capabilities and innovation within these critical therapeutic areas. The partnership showcases FOMAT Medical Research's commitment to expanding its presence and providing valuable opportunities for sponsors and patients in Ventura, Santa Barbara, and LA Counties.
Under the leadership of Dr. Preeti Chopra and Dr. Prashant Verma, AAIM GROUP has emerged as a renowned practice group dedicated to transforming patient lives through cutting-edge therapies. By joining forces with FOMAT Medical Research, AAIM GROUP gains access to an extensive research infrastructure, amplifying their ability to deliver groundbreaking treatments to patients.
Simon A. Corman, Chief Growth Officer of FOMAT Medical Research, highlighted the significance of the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to collaborate with AAIM GROUP, a distinguished practice group that shares our vision of advancing research in immunology, asthma, allergy, and dermatology. This partnership combines our expertise, resources, and networks to drive innovation and provide unparalleled opportunities for sponsors, CROs, and patients in Ventura, Santa Barbara, and LA Counties."
Dr. Chopra expressed her excitement about the collaboration, stating, "This partnership enables AAIM GROUP to leverage FOMAT's extensive research site network and expand our impact in immunology, asthma, allergy, and dermatology research. Together, we can accelerate discoveries and enhance patient care."
The partnership between FOMAT Medical Research and AAIM GROUP opens up new avenues for sponsors and contract research organizations (CROs) seeking research opportunities in these therapeutic areas. By combining FOMAT's robust research network with AAIM GROUP's clinical expertise, the collaboration provides a streamlined pathway for conducting clinical trials and developing innovative therapies. Sponsors and CROs can benefit from access to diverse patient populations and specialized research resources, ultimately advancing patient care.
The expansion of FOMAT Medical Research and AAIM GROUP into Ventura, Santa Barbara, and LA Counties underscores their commitment to driving innovation and transforming patient care. This collaboration establishes a vibrant ecosystem for research and development, attracting industry leaders and stakeholders seeking to make a significant impact in immunology, asthma, allergy, and dermatology.
About FOMAT Medical Research:
FOMAT Medical Research is California's largest research site network, dedicated to advancing clinical research and improving patient outcomes. With an extensive network of research sites and a relentless commitment to innovating healthcare through diversity, FOMAT Medical Research collaborates with industry Sponsors and CROs to accelerate the development of groundbreaking therapies across multiple therapeutic areas. FOMAT is a founding member of hyperCORE International, a super network of fully professionalized research site organizations.
About AAIM Group (Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology Medical Group):
AAIM Group is a rapidly expanding practice group specializing in immunology, asthma, allergy, and dermatology care throughout Southern California. Founded in 1978 by renowned Immunologist, Sanjiv Verma, AAIM Group is now led by Dr. Prashant Verma and Dr. Preeti Chopra, and committed to providing prompt and exceptional patient care, fostering innovation, and advancing scientific knowledge to a diverse patient population across Southern California.
###
Media Contact:
Brandon Johnson
FOMAT Medical Research
+1 805-483-1185
Visiton social media:
LinkedIn
MENAFN19092023003118003196ID1107100564
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.