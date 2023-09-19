Strategically Driven Barrick To Deliver Tainably Profitable Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) All amounts expressed indollars unless specified otherwise DENVER, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) is projecting a 30% increase in production on the back of the growth options embedded in its asset portfolio,1 president and chief executive Mark Bristow told the Gold Forum Americas here today .

Bristow said the clean energy transition is creating an unprecedented demand for metals and minerals but the market's demand for instant gratification is driving M&A, which is not always conducive to investment in sustainable projects but rather the delivery of short-term returns. These growth projects are vital, not only for the resources needed for cleaner energy but for the development of emerging economies, Bristow said. “Mining is a long game and it requires long-term vision and investment.” He also noted that Barrick owns and operates six of the world's Tier One gold mines2 and is poised to expand this best-in-class asset portfolio through continuing reserve replacement and the potential for new world-class discoveries being pursued across many of the world's most prolific gold belts. “In 2019 our strategy for the new Barrick included a mandate to grow our copper business which we recognized as strategically important at that relatively early stage. Once fully ramped up, Reko Diq and Lumwana will rank as two of the world's top 20 copper mines by annual production sustained over significant multi-decade mine lives.3 If the forecasts of a copper shortage are even partly correct, this will givea significant additional upside,” he said. “We not only have a sustainable, fully budgeted 10-year base plan, we also have a growth plan that seesincrease production by 30% by the end of the decade, which I believe is unique in our industry,” he said. Barrick Enquiries Investor and media relations

Key assumptions 2023 2024 2025+ Gold Price ($/oz) 1,900 1,300 1,300 Copper Price ($/lb) 3.50 3.00 3.00 Oil Price (WTI) ($/barrel) 90 70 70 AUD Exchange Rate (AUD:USD) 0.75 0.75 0.75 ARS Exchange Rate (USD:ARS) 230 230 230 CAD Exchange Rate (USD:CAD) 1.30 1.30 1.30 CLP Exchange Rate (USD:CLP) 800 900 900 EUR Exchange Rate (EUR:USD) 1.10 1.20 1.20



Barrick's five-year indicative base case outlook is based on our current operating asset portfolio, sustaining projects in progress and exploration/mineral resource management initiatives in execution. Our outlook is based on our current reserves and resources as disclosed in our Q4 2022 report and assumes that we will continue to be able to convert resources into reserves. Additional asset optimization, further exploration growth, new project initiatives and divestitures are not included. For the group gold and copper segments, and where applicable for a specific region, our indicative outlook is subject to change and assumes the following:



New open pit production permitted and commencing at Hemlo in the second half of 2025, allowing three years for permitting and two years for pre-stripping prior to first ore production in 2027.



Production from the proposed Pueblo Viejo plant expansion and tailings facility project starting in 2023.



Tongon will enter care and maintenance by 2026.

Production attributable to Porgera is based on the assumption that the mine's current care and maintenance stawill be temporary, and that the suspension of operations will not have a significant impact on Barrick's future production.

Our five-year indicative base case outlook excludes:



Production from Fourmile.



Production from Pierina and Golden Sunlight, which are currently in care and maintenance.

Production from long-term greenfield optionality from Donlin, Pascua-Lama, Norte Abierto or Alturas.

Barrick's ten-year base case production profile is subject to change and are based on the same assumptions as the current five-year outlook detailed above, except that the next five years of the ten-year outlook assume attributable production from exploration and mineral resource management projects in execution at Nevada Gold Mines and Hemlo. Barrick's five-year and ten-year production profile also assumes the re-start of Porgera, as well as an indicative gold and copper production profile for Reko Diq and an indicative copper production profile for the Lumwana Super Pit expansion, both of which are conceptual in nature.



2. A Tier One Gold Asset is an asset with a $1,300/oz reserve potential to deliver a minimum 10-year life, annual production of at least 500,000 ounces of gold and with all in sustaining costs per pound in the lower half of the industry cost curve.



3. Indicative copper production profile from the Lumwana Super Pit and Reko Diq are conceptual in nature and are subject to change following completion of the pre-feasibility study and updated feasibility study, respectively.



