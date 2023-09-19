Sweet Travel Reward Party In Wrexham Launches For Those Who Love Football Ina

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Participate in Recruiting for Good's 1 referral 1 reward to help fund The Sweetest Gigs and earn sweet trip for two to party in Wrexham #1referral1reward
Participate in Recruiting for Good's 1 referral 1 reward to help fund The Sweetest Gigs and earn sweet trip for two to party in Wrexham #1referral1reward
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact for Good helps companies find professionals, generates proceeds to fund kids' program; and rewards referrals to companies hiring with sweet trip. If you think, I created 'Party in Wrexham' to meet Ryan and Rob you are absolutely right!” - Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for GoodSANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4Good) is a value driven staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals; and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.
According to Carlos Cymerman Sweet Founder Recruiting for Good, "Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney inspired Party in Wrexham (our kickass reward). If you think, I created 'Party in Wrexham' to meet Ryan and Rob you are absolutely right; it's their fault for making a nostalgic and sweet documentary on Hulu that I love!"
How to Earn Sweet Trip to Party in Wrexham
Recruiting for Good will reward anyone who participates in our referral program with a sweet trip to dine, drink, and Watch Wrexham Football!
Successfully participate in '1 Referral 1 Reward; to help fund The Sweetest Gigs '(Recruiting for Good self-funds kids' work program to provide a cost-free service for families).'
Earn airfare for two from anywhere in USA, and $1,000 gift card to stay at a 'Sweet Airbnb in Wrexham;' or one sweet hotel (Plassey Holiday Park 'Glamping,' Rossett Hall Hotel, or The Lemon Tree).
Carlos Cymerman adds, "Participate before December 2023, and we'll reward a Wrexham AFC Dance Hoodie; so you can represent the team in America!"
About
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You + Community Too. To learn more visit:
'Since March 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running 'The Sweetest Gigs' for Talented American Kids. We teach kids sweet skills, success habits, and positive values. Kids who land a sweet gig; learn to earn and love to work. Our sweet gigs are perfectly designed for 5th graders who do their chores, their homework, and make 'mom and dad proud.' The sweet gigs are treats for GOOD kids! To learn more visit
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
emailhere
Visiton social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
MENAFN19092023003118003196ID1107100534
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.