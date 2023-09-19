BMAR HOTELS & RESORTS SETS THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE ANDNFERENCE CALL DATES

Braemar plans to issue its earnings release for the third quarter after the market closes on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, and will host a conference call on Thursday, November 2, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. ET.

The number to call for this interactive teleconference is (646) 960-0284.

A replay of the conference call will be available through Thursday, November 9, 2023, by dialing (647) 362-9199 and entering the confirmation number, 2925607.

The live broadcast of Braemar's quarterly conference call will be available online at the Company's website, , on Thursday, November 2, 2023, beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET.

The online replay will follow shortly after the call and continue for approximately one year.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts.

