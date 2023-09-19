ASHFORD SETS THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE ANDNFERENCE CALL DATES

Ashford plans to issue its earnings release for the third quarter after the market closes on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, and will host a conference call on Thursday, November 2, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The number to call for this interactive teleconference is (646) 960-0375. A replay of the conference call will be available through Thursday, November 9, 2023, by dialing (647) 362-9199 and entering the confirmation number, 1818099.

The live broadcast of Ashford's quarterly conference call will be available online at the Company's website, , on Thursday, November 2, 2023, beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The online replay will follow shortly after the call and continue for approximately one year.

Ashford is an alternative asset management company with a portfolio of strategic operating businesses that provides global asset management, investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors.

