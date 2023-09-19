Straight Shooter Plumbing & Rooter , a trusted family-owned and operated plumbing company in Kootenai County, Idaho, is proud to announce its unwavering commitment to providing a comprehensive range of plumbing services to the residents of Hayden and surrounding areas. With a strong foon delivering unparalleled customer support and immediate assistance, Straight Shooter Plumbing & Rooter has earned the reputation of being the #1 local plumber serving North Idaho.

Homeowners and businesses in Hayden, ID, can now rely on Straight Shooter Plumbing & Rooter for all their plumbing needs. Whether it's a minor leak, a complex installation, or a plumbing emergency, Straight Shooter Plumbing & Rooter has the experience, expertise, and dedication to ensure that every plumbing issue is resolved promptly and efficiently.







As a family-owned and operated business, Straight Shooter Plumbing & Rooter understands the value of trust and reliability. They take pride in serving their local community with the utmost integrity, honesty, and professionalism. With a team of licensed and insured plumbing contractors, the company is fully equipped to handle a wide range of plumbing services, including but not limited to:

Emergency Plumbing Services: Plumbing emergencies can strike at any time, and when they do, Straight Shooter Plumbing & Rooter is just a call away. Their 24/7 emergency plumbing services ensure that customers receive immediate assistance when they need it the most, minimizing damage and inconvenience.

Repairs and Maintenance: From fixing leaky faucets to repairing burst pipes, their skilled technicians have the expertise to handle all types of plumbing repairs. Regular maintenance services are also available to keep plumbing systems in optimal condition.

Water Heater Installation and Repair: Straight Shooter Plumbing & Rooter specializes in water heater installation, repair, and maintenance. Whether it's a traditional tank-style heater or a tankless system, they have the knowledge to get the job done right.

Drain Cleaning: Clogged drains can disrupt daily life. The company offers professional drain cleaning services to ensure that water flows smoothly, preventing potential backups and damage.

Pipe Replacement and Repiping: Aging or damaged pipes can lead to seriproblems. Straight Shooter Plumbing & Rooter provides efficient pipe replacement and repiping services to safeguard homes and businesses.

Fixture Installation: Upgrading fixtures can enhance the aesthetic and functionality of any property. Their experts handle the installation of faucets, sinks, toilets, and more with precision and care.

Straight Shooter Plumbing & Rooter's commitment to customer satisfaction goes beyond just providing exceptional plumbing services. They believe in transparency and clear communication throughout the entire process, from initial consultation to project completion. Customers can expect fair and competitive pricing with no hidden fees, ensuring peace of mind when working with their team.

The company's dedication to environmental responsibility is also evident in their practices. Straight Shooter Plumbing & Rooter takes pride in using eco-friendly plumbing solutions whenever possible, promoting sustainability and reducing their carbon footprint.

For those seeking reliable plumbing services in Hayden, Idaho, Straight Shooter Plumbing & Rooter is the name to trust. Visit their Google business listing to see customer reviews, as well as a valuable resource for customers looking to learn more about their services, team, and commitment to excellence -

In summary, Straight Shooter Plumbing & Rooter is a family-owned plumbing company that is dedicated to serving the plumbing needs of Hayden, Idaho, and the surrounding areas. With their experienced team of licensed and insured plumbing contractors, commitment to customer satisfaction, and foon eco-friendly practices, they have earned the reputation of being the #1 local plumber in North Idaho.

About Straight Shooter Plumbing & Rooter:

Straight Shooter Plumbing & Rooter is a family-owned and operated plumbing company based in Hayden, Idaho. With a team of licensed and insured plumbing contractors, the company specializes in providing a comprehensive range of plumbing services to homeowners and businesses in Hayden and the surrounding areas. Their commitment to excellence, reliability, and eco-friendly practices has made them the #1 local plumber serving North Idaho.

###

For more information about Straight Shooter Plumbing and Rooter, contact the company here:

Straight Shooter Plumbing and Rooter

Steve Malicek

(208) 215-8723



2586 W Ashland Ln

Hayden, Idaho 83835