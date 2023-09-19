(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
2 Time Grammy Winner Tye Tribbett and Global Leader Group announce exciting new partnership.
Global Leader Group, renowned for its advisory services and iness development, has been chosen by Tye Tribbett to serve as it's iness advisory team. We will ensure that Tye Tribbett's mege resonates with the widest audience possible & facilitating the expansion of Tye Tribbett Worldwide's brand and iness operations on a global scale.” - Elizabeth OatTLANTA, GIA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire / -- In a groundbreakingllaboration set to redefine the entertainment intry, the Global Leader Group is proud to announce its partnership with Tye Tribbett, the multi-talented artist. This dynamic partnership marks the union of two powerhes in the world of entertainment and iness, as Global Leader Group's Cass F. Butts and Elizabeth Oates join forces with Tye Tribbett and his wife, Shante, to elevate their iness endeavors to unprecedented heights.
Global Leader Group, renowned for letting its experience be its clients' expertise in advisory services and iness development, has been chosen by Tye Tribbett to serve as its strategic iness advisory team . Together, they aim to harness Tye's immense talent and creativity to expand their iness ventures across vari initiatives, ing new partnerships and exploring innovative opportunities.
Tye Tribbett, is a hehold name in the entertainment intry, has not only captivated audiences worldwide with his soul-stirring ic but he has also made significant strides in other areas of entertainment and social impact . In addition to his nationally syndicated radio show, Tye is currently working on a Children's Book that addresses the sensitive issue of bullying with a fo on spreading awareness and promoting kindness and empathy. This book promises to be a powerful tool in the fight against bullying, offering valuable insights and strategies for children and their families.
He has also established a non-profitanization called "An-Tye Bullying," dedicated to empowering young individuals tobat bullying effectively.
Cass F. Butts, a seasonedrporate executive, Presidential Appointee, and iness and growth development expert, brings his wealth of experience and expertise to this partnership. With a successful track rrd in elevating brands and artists to new heights of rgnition and success, Cass is excited to work closely with Tye Tribbett and his team. Cassys,“I believe that thisllaboration will not only amplify Tye's impact in the ic and entertainment intry but also allow them to explore new avenues of iness growth and philanthropy.”
Elizabeth Oates,-founder of Global Leader Group, shares Cass's entiasm for this partnership. She brings her strategic iness acumen and a deep understanding of scaling inesses to the table, sheys,“We will ensure that Tye Tribbett's mege and mission resonate with the widest audience possible and we aremitted to facilitating the expansion of Tye Tribbett Worldwide's brand and iness operations on a global scale.”
Tye Tribbett expresses his excitement about the partnership: "I've always believed in the power ofllaboration, and Iuldn't be more thrilled to have the Global Leader Group by my side. Together, we will create impactful initiatives that not only entertain but also inspire and uplift. Our shared vision for the future is boundless, and I look forward to the journey ahead."
In a world where entertainment and social responsibility intersect, the partnership between the Global Leader Group and Tye Tribbett is set to make waves. With a fo on expanding Tye's iness relationships, addressing the critical issue of bullying through a Children's Book, and nurturing An-Tye Bullying, thisllaboration is poised to touch hearts and change lives.
About Global Leader Group: Global Leader Group is a professional, leadership development and managementnsultancy firm. We aremitted to inspiring leaders to live and lead deliberately. A firm of authentic, relationship-lead practitioners, Global Leader Group services include practitionernsulting, leadership development, executive search,les training, andanizational development, and strategic HR. Global Leader Group is also renowned for its passion for strategic iness development and for elevating brands and individuals to new levels of rgnition and success.
