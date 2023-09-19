Small Animal Imaging (In-Vivo) Market Size, Share, Pe, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Small Animal Imaging (In-Vivo) Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2027

The Business Research Company's Small Animal Imaging Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2023-2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- "The 'Small Animal Imaging (In-Vivo) Global Market Report 2023,' published by The Business Research Company, serves as a comprehensive repository of information, encompassing all aspects of the small animal imaging (in-vivo) market . As per TBRC's projections, the small animal imaging (in-vivo) market is poised to attain a value of $3.8 billion by 2027, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%.

The growth of the small animal imaging (in-vivo) market can be attributed to the increased expenditure in the healthcare sector. North America is anticipated to dominate the small animal imaging (in-vivo) market, holding the largest market share. Key players in this industry include Bruker, PerkinElmer, Miltenyi Biotec, Aspect Imaging Ltd., Mediso Ltd., LI-COR Biosciences, and Life Technologies Corporation.

Trending Small Animal Imaging (In-Vivo) Market Trend

A prominent trend in the small animal imaging (in-vivo) market is the emphasis on technological advancement. Leading companies operating in this market are actively engaged in advancing their technologies to bolster their market presence.

Small Animal Imaging (In-Vivo) Market Segments

. By Component: Micro-MRI, Optical Imaging, Nuclear Imaging, Other Components

. By Application: Monitoring Treatment Response, Bio Distribution, Determining Drug or Target Engagement, Cancer Cell Detection, Biomarkers, Longitudinal Studies, Epigenetics

. By End User: Veterinary Clinics, Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Institutes and Research Centers

. By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Small animal imaging (in-vivo) refers to advanced imaging techniques for monitoring cellular activity, pharmacological effects, and disease progression in live animals. These techniques enable the observation, characterization, and quantification of normal and pathological processes in living animal organs and tissues in a non-invasive manner.

Small Animal Imaging (In-Vivo) Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

. Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

. Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

. Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Small Animal Imaging (In-Vivo) Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on market size, drivers and trends, major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The small animal imaging (in-vivo) market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

