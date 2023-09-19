Hospital-Acquired Infectionntrol Market Size, Share, Revenue Forecast, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2027

The Business Research Company's Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2023-2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The 'Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Global Market Report 2023,' published by The Business Research Company, provides a comprehensive repository of information, covering all aspects of the hospital-acquired infection control market . According to TBRC's projections, the hospital-acquired infection control market is anticipated to reach $36.88 billion by 2027, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5%.

The growth of the hospital-acquired infection control market can be attributed to the surge in COVID-19 cases. North America is expected to dominate the hospital-acquired infection control market, holding the largest market share. Key players in the hospital-acquired infection control market include Belimed AG, Advanced Sterilization Products Services Inc., 3M Company, Getinge AB, OlymCorporation, Ecolab Inc., and Steris Healthcare PVT Ltd.

Trending Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Market Trend

A prominent trend in the hospital-acquired infection control market is the adoption of technological advancements. Major companies in the hospital-acquired infection control sector are actively engaged in the development of new technological solutions to lead the market.

Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Market Segments

. By Product: Sterilizers, Disinfectors, Endoscope Reprocessors, Microbial Testing Instruments, Consumables, Disinfectants, Infection Prevention And Surveillance Software, Other Products

. By Technology: Phenotypic Methods, Genotypic Methods

. By Diseases: Hospital Acquired Pneumonia, Bloodstream Infections, Surgical Site Infections, Gastrointestinal Infections, Urinary Tract Infection, Other Diseases

. By Application: Disease Testing, Drug-Resistance Testing

. By End User: Hospitals, ICUs, Ambulatory Surgical, Diagnostic Centers, Nursing Homes, Maternity Centers, Other End Users

. By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Hospital-acquired infections are those that are contracted during hospital care and are not present before admission. Hospital-acquired infection control involves varicleaning, sterilization, and disinfection methods aimed at preventing and controlling these infections. These infections can result from cross-contamination originating from equipment surfaces, patient skin, and healthcare staff. Hospital-acquired infection control is employed to reduce or eliminate the transmission of such illnesses.

Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

. Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

. Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

. Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on market size, drivers and trends, major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The hospital-acquired infection control market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

