RUINSMA:PLETE From Mastiff And Characterbank Is Now Available For The Playstation®VR2

RUINSMAGUS: COMPLETE includes all of the previDLCs along with new features that utilize the unique capabilities of PS VR2
BERKELEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Video game publisher Mastiff, in collaboration with video game publisher and developer CharacterBank Inc., is pleased to announce that RUINSMAGUS: COMPLETE is now available for PlayStation®VR2 on the PlayStation®5 computer entertainment system from Sony. RUINSMAwill transport players to the magical world of Grand Amnis to uncover the secrets, battle Guardians, and solve deadly puzzles as they strengthen the renowned RUINSMAGuild in a truly immersive VR experience.
Accompanying this announcement, Mastiff has released a launch trailer showcasing the game and the enchanting world of RUINSMAGUS.
Watch the new trailer below:
RUINSMAGUS: COMPLETE - Launch Trailer | PlayStation®VR2 PS VR2
RUINSMAGUS: COMPLETE includes new PlayStation®VR2 exclusive features like HMD rumble, enhanced 3D audio, and PlayStation® Share compatibility! It is also content-complete, loaded with all previously released updates and downloadable content (DLC). This includes the recently released“Remix Update,” which adds optional full English voiceover support, updated translations, and, per fan request, remixed late-game dungeons for a fresh gameplay experience!
About RUINSMAGUS:
RUINSMAsets out on a quest to redefine the action RPG genre with a beautiful, anime-inspired fantasy world brought to life through immersive VR mechanics and engaging VR controls. An engrossing narrative, a heartwarming musical score, and professional voice acting add to the game's depth-making RUINSMAa genuinely magical experience.
PS VR2 Key Features
● Complete the Magic – One convenient bundle that includes the main game and DLC, The Warrior and the Tailor, pfull English and original Japanese voice-over with English Subtitles.
● Feel The Magic – Experience an enhanced level of immersion with updated vibration patterns and new HMD rumble.
● Hear the Magic – Thanks to enhanced 3D audio, RUINSMAhas never sounded more alive.
● Unlock the Magic – RUINSMAnow features Trophy support, allowing players to showcase their prowess and strive for greatness by unlocking the prestigiPlatinum Trophy.
● Share the Magic – With the in-game camera, Magi can effortlessly capture their exciting and action-packed adventures and share them with the world using PlayStation Share.
About Mastiff
Mastiff is a publisher of video games on all platforms. Founded in 2002 with headquarters in San Franciand Tokyo, the company has released titles in virtually every genre – including action, adventure, RPG, FPS, party, horror, and music.
About CharacterBank Inc.
CharacterBank Inc. strives to create innovative and memorable Extended Reality (XR) experiences. Located in the heart of Kyoto, CharacterBank Inc. blends traditional craftsmanship with cutting-edge technology to continually surprise and delight players all around the world. CharacterBank inc. was founded in 2019 by Shuto Mikami.
©2023 Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC. "PlayStation Family Mark", "PlayStation", "PS5 logo", "PS5",
"PS4 logo", "PS4",“PS VR2”, "PlayStation Shapes Logo" and "Play Has No Limits" are registered
trademarks or trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.
RUINSMA©2022-2023 CharacterBank Inc. Published by CharacterBank Inc., and co-published
under license by Mastiff. All rights reserved.
