Trailblazing Blackic Creators Unite For African Folklore Anthology Long Distance

Long Distance features cover art by Sanford Greene, a story by Booker Prize-shortlisted author Maaza Mengsite, and a foreword by Disney's Kwame Mbalia.

HOUSTON, TEXAS , UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Etan Comics, a Black-owned independent comic book publisher with an extensive track record of publishing award-nominated African comics, today announced the pending publication of African folklore anthology Long Distance. A collection of ten remarkable stories, the 92-page deluxe hardcover comic book features a stunning cover by Sanford Greene, the visionary artist behind Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Black Panther, and co-creator of Bitter Root.

“We deserve more than Black versions of old stories, and that's why we've made it our mission to celebrate Africa's rich history and culture through comics and graphic novels,” said Beserat Debebe, editor of the anthology and founder of Etan Comics.“Long Distance showcases stories from some of the most talented African creators in the space and is sure to be a hit with comic lovers everywhere.”

Long Distance boasts stories from more than 24 talented African creators from Ethiopia, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, and beyond. Creators include Prince Joel Makonnen, the great-grandson of Emperor Haile Selassie, and the debut comic book story by Booker Prize-shortlisted author Maaza Mengiste. The anthology also features a foreword by New York Times bestselling author and head of Disney's Freedom Fire imprint, Kwame Mbalia.

Comic industry veterans who read an advanced copy of the book are already singing praises for the anthology's commitment to authentic representation and compelling storytelling. David F. Walker, co-creator of Bitter Root (Image) and Naomi (DC Comics), lauds it as“an essential showcase of the brilliant comic creators working throughout the African continent.” Today bestselling author, Russell Nohelty, exalts the anthology as“a joycelebration of comics!”

