Caleche Toms Launches The Innova Roadtrip, A True Yacht On Wheels Camper

Roadtrip MP My Life Camping
Innova Roadtrip MP my life interior
Innova Roadtrip Luggage Space
HENDEROSN, NEVADA, USA, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Caleche Customs Launches the Innova Roadtrip, a Yacht on Wheels for Campers in Partnership with several Mercedes Benz Dealers
The luxuricamper offers a unique yacht-style lounge designed to provide comfort and maximum relaxation while its foundation structure, the Mercedes Benz, ensures off-grid capabilities, maneuverability, and durability
Caleche Customs is pleased to announce the launch of Innova Roadtrip, its latest innovation in its Portfolio of RVs and campers. The Innova Roadtrip is a partnership between Caleche Customs and INNOVA BV from the Netherlands which has birthed a luxuripremium camper built exclusively on the agile Mercedes-Benz-Sprinter 144.
Equipped with top-of-the-line features, the Innova Roadtrip ensures a seamless and enjoyable journey, whether one is exploring the great outdoors or simply seeking a tranquil retreat. The camper is meticulously crafted to provide the utmost comfort and convenience to its occupants. With its spaciand thoughtfully designed interior, this camper offers a home away from home.
The Innova Roadtrip's sleek and stylish design is a testament to its commitment to craftsmanship and attention to detail. Every aspect of this premium camper is meticulously designed to exude elegance and sophistication. With its yacht-inspired lounge, complete with premium upholstery and finishes, the Innova Roadtrip offers a truly luxuriand inviting space to unwind and relax.
Campers can unwind during the day in the elegant curved lounge, inspired by high-end yacht design while enjoying the convenience of the large, versatile table, perfect for dining, relaxation, or even work. At night, the camper can be transformed into a spacious, cozy bed with high-quality mattresses for a restful night's sleep. The bed comfortably sleeps adults up to 6'2 tall. Privacy is guaranteed with opaque blinds on all windows and curtains in the driver's cab.
For added comfort, the optional topper rolls into a comfortable backrest during the day, providing a luxurisleeping experience.
“We are delighted to introduce the Innova Roadtrip, a remarkable addition to our portfolio of luxuricampers,” explained a media representative for Caleche Customs.“With its exceptional design, comfort, and safety features, the Innova Roadtrip represents the epitome of premium travel experiences. We invite adventure enthusiasts and travel aficionados to embark on a journey of indulgence and discovery with this extraordinary camper.”
With insulated floors and walls, water-resistant and durable materials, and three different yacht style variants including wood & mood, black & white, and adventure, the Innova Roadtrip is the best camper for two people looking to make the most out of a travel experience.
The Roadtrip will be available on the 144 Sprinter in both the RWD and AWD Version with prices starting at 199.000 USD
For more information about the Innova Roadtrip and to book an unforgettable travel experience, please visit .
