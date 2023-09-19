Wave-Based Survival Horror Game, Deadly Rain, Ising To Steam On October 6Th

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
FireRing Studio logo
Deadly Rain GIF
Deadly Rain screenshot
FireRing Studio's terrifying game, Deadly Rain, is coming to Steam, and its announcement trailer is now available Deadly Rain is a frenetic and immersive FPS survival horror experience, please enjoy!” - Game Developer and FireRing Studio founder Gabriel JacinthoCUIABA, MATO GROSSO, BRAZIL, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Deadly Rain is a survival horror FPS game that puts the player in a terrifying fight for survival against hordes of scary mutants in a rainy, abandoned village. Where it is necessary to find and manage resources to stay alive in the worst and most unexpected situations.
Watch the Deadly Rain announcement trailer:
Alone in an abandoned village, the player no longer know what's real, only that his ammo is running out and terrible mutants are approaching from all directions, his only alternative is: kill, run or die.
The year was 1954, the Soviet totalitarian regime needed a weapon capable of distorting reality and spreading fear and panic to non-state supporters, it was then that the Fear project began. Years later, nuclear power plants were built to infect the skies and spread the hallucinogenic material through the rain, now all the player needs to do is try to survive hell...
Features
* Hordes of mutants growing bigger and stronger.
* Unlockable areas with keys hidden across the map.
* Health recoverable only with the use of syringes.
* Atmospheric open world of a toxic, abandoned village.
* Resource management.
* +13 different weapons (including melee weapons).
* High replayability.
Deadly Rain will be available on Steam on October 6th priced at $19.99, wishlist now. For more information about Deadly Rain, please visit .
Gabriel Jacintho Bertasso
FireRing Studio
Visiton social media:
Twitter
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
LinkedIn
Deadly Rain - Announcement Trailer
MENAFN19092023003118003196ID1107100426
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.